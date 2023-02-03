General knowledge is an important part of government job exams. Candidates have to face these questions from written tests to interviews. Good preparation for General Knowledge can make the job path easy.

General knowledge questions are permanent. Once they are remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like General Awareness. That’s why focusing on general knowledge is necessary. We have brought for you the top 10 general knowledge questions.

1. What is the currency of Bangladesh?

(A) Rupee

(B) Dollar

(C) Dinar

(D) Taka

Answer – (D) Taka

2. Where is the headquarter of DRDO?

(A) Bengaluru

(B) Hyderabad

(C) New Delhi

(D) Mumbai

Answer – (C) New Delhi

Read | Brain Teaser: How Many Time Zones are There in Russia? Can you Answer These GK Questions?

3. In which state is the Pin Valley National Park located?

(A) Uttarakhand

(B) Uttar Pradesh

(C) Himachal Pradesh

(D) Gujarat

Answer – (C) Himachal Pradesh

4. Where is the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade located?

(A) New Delhi

(B) Hyderabad

(C) Mumbai

(D) Ahmedabad

Answer – (A) New Delhi

5. When is Constitution Day celebrated?

(A) 24 November

(B) 25 November

(C) 26 November

(D) 28 November

Answer – (C) 26 November

6. Which is the largest river of India?

(A) Ganga

(B) Yamuna

(C) Kaveri

(d) Brahmaputra

Answer – (A) Ganga

7. The longest river in the world is?

(A) Nile

(B) Amazon

(C) Yellow River

(D) Rio de la Plata

Answer – (A) Nile River

8. Which state is not a part of the ‘Seven Sisters’ of the North East?

(A) Meghalaya

(B) Sikkim

(C) Arunachal Pradesh

(D) Tripura

Answer – (B) Sikkim

9. The President of Russia is?

(A) Xi Jinping

(B) Joko Widodo

(C) Arif Alvi

(D) Vladimir Putin

Answer – (D) Vladimir Putin

10. The nearest planet to the Sun is?

(A) Neptune

(B) Mars

(C) Mercury

(D) Earth

Answer – (C) Mercury

Read all the Latest Education News here