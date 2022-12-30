Brain Teaser: Where is the World's Largest Railway Station? Can you Answer These GK Questions

General knowledge is an important part of government job exams. Candidates are faced with these questions from written test to interview. Good preparation of General Knowledge can make the job path easy.

General knowledge questions are permanent. Once they are remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like general awareness. That’s why focusing on general knowledge is necessary. We have brought for you 10 general knowledge questions.

Question 1. How many times does your heart beat during the day?

Answer – 100000 times

Question 2. How much information does the eye process in an hour?

Answer- 36000 bits per hour

Question 3. The largest railway station in the world is?

Answer – Grand Central Terminal, Park Avenue, New York

Question-4. What was the name of Hitler’s party that came to power in 1933?

Answer – Nazi Party (National Socialist German Workers)

Question-5. When did the first human heart transplant operation take place?

Answer- The first human heart transplant operation was performed in 1967 by Dr. Christian Barnard on Louis Washkansky.

Question-6. Where was the astronomer Galileo from?

Answer – Italy

Question-7. When did the first Afghan war take place?

Answer – In 1839

Question-8. When is World Red Cross Day celebrated?

Answer- May 8

Question-9. Where is the Film and TV Institute?

Answer – Pune

Question-10. When did Germany attack France during World War II?

Answer – In the year 1940

