General knowledge is an important part of government job examinations. Candidates have to face GK questions from written examination to interview. Good preparation of General Knowledge can make the path to the job easier.

Since GK questions are permanent, once they are remembered well, they always come in handy. It does not change like general awareness. That’s why focusing on General Knowledge is necessary.

We have brought you the Top 10 General Knowledge Questions:

Question 1 – Who designed the Taj Mahal?

Answer – Ustad Ahmed Lahori

Question 2 – Who was the architect of the Indian Parliament building?

Answer – Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker

Question 3 – Who was the chief architect of Chandigarh city?

Answer – French architect Le Corbusier

Question 4 – Who was the architect of the famous Lotus Temple located in Delhi?

Answer – Fariborz Sahiba

Question 5 – Who designed the Bharat Bhavan in Bhopal?

Answer – North Charles Correa

Question 6 – Who is the architect of the Statue of Unity?

Answer – Ram V Sutar

Question 7 – Who was the architect of the Victoria Memorial located in Kolkata?

Answer – William Emerson

Question 8 – Who gave the slogan of Delhi Chalo?

Answer – Subhash Chandra Bose

Question 9 – Who was the first Viceroy of India?

Answer – Lord Canning

Question 10 – Which country is the largest producer of coal?

Answer – North China

