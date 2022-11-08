Brain Teaser: Who was the First Indian Ruler to Reign Outside India? Can You Answer Basic GK Questions

Whether you are a student studying in school or college, preparing for competitive exams for a government job, working in a company, or have your own business, whether you are a housewife or retired, everyone should have an interest in current affairs and general knowledge. Here are some general knowledge questions for you to test your brain:

Q. 1- On which character of Mahabharata is the book ‘Mrityunjaya’ based?

A. Arjuna

B. Bhima

C. Karna

D. Nakul

Correct Answer- Karna

Q. 2- Which disease is caused by protozoa?

A. Malaria

B. Pneumonia

C. Common cold

D. Cholera

Correct answer- Malaria

Q. 3- Who was the first Indian ruler to rule outside India?

A. Ashoka

B. Chandragupta Maurya

C. Kanishka

D. Huvishka

Correct Answer- Kanishka

Q. 4- Red soil is red in color because of?

A. Phosphoric acid

B. Calcium

C. Nitrogen

D. Iron

Correct answer- Iron

Q. 5- Portuguese dish of churros is served with which of the following?

A. Chocolate

B. Barfi

C. Roti

D. Rice

Correct Answer- Chocolate

Q. 6- How many players are there on the field in a baseball game?

A. 9 players

B. 14 players

C. 15 players

D. 11 players

Correct answer- 9 players

Q. 7- Which was the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?

A. Tokyo

B. Beijing

C. Greece

D. France

Correct answer- Beijing

Q. 8- Which of these songs was sung by famous American rapper Kanye West?

A. Flashing lights

B. As it was

C. Rap ​​God

D. God’s plan

Correct answer- Flashing lights

Q. 9- Which American astronomer was the first to discover that the Sun is not at the center of the Milky Way?

A. Frank Drake

B. Edwin Hubble

C. William K Hartmann

D. Harlow Shapley

Correct Answer- Harlow Shapley

Q. 10- The terms like Q, Jigar, and Break pot are related to which sport?

A. Chess

B. Badminton

C. Rugby

D. Billiards

Correct answer- Billiards

