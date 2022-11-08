Brain Teaser: Who was the First Indian Ruler to Reign Outside India? Can You Answer Basic GK Questions

Whether you are a student studying in school or college, preparing for competitive exams for a government job, working in a company, or have your own business, whether you are a housewife or retired, everyone should have an interest in current affairs and general knowledge. Here are some general knowledge questions for you to test your brain:
Q. 1- On which character of Mahabharata is the book ‘Mrityunjaya’ based?
A. Arjuna
B. Bhima
C. Karna
D. Nakul
Correct Answer- Karna
Q. 2- Which disease is caused by protozoa?
A. Malaria
B. Pneumonia
C. Common cold
D. Cholera
Correct answer- Malaria
Q. 3- Who was the first Indian ruler to rule outside India?
A. Ashoka
B. Chandragupta Maurya
C. Kanishka
D. Huvishka
Correct Answer- Kanishka
Q. 4- Red soil is red in color because of?
A. Phosphoric acid
B. Calcium
C. Nitrogen
D. Iron
Correct answer- Iron
Q. 5- Portuguese dish of churros is served with which of the following?
A. Chocolate
B. Barfi
C. Roti
D. Rice
Correct Answer- Chocolate
Q. 6- How many players are there on the field in a baseball game?
A. 9 players
B. 14 players
C. 15 players
D. 11 players
Correct answer- 9 players
Q. 7- Which was the first city to host the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?
A. Tokyo
B. Beijing
C. Greece
D. France
Correct answer- Beijing
Q. 8- Which of these songs was sung by famous American rapper Kanye West?
A. Flashing lights
B. As it was
C. Rap God
D. God’s plan
Correct answer- Flashing lights
Q. 9- Which American astronomer was the first to discover that the Sun is not at the center of the Milky Way?
A. Frank Drake
B. Edwin Hubble
C. William K Hartmann
D. Harlow Shapley
Correct Answer- Harlow Shapley
Q. 10- The terms like Q, Jigar, and Break pot are related to which sport?
A. Chess
B. Badminton
C. Rugby
D. Billiards
Correct answer- Billiards
