Brain Teaser: Who was the First Woman Prime Minister of the World? Know Previous Year Questions of SSC CGL Exam

General knowledge and general awareness always come in handy when one wants to grab a government job. Questions on the same are asked from a wide variety of topics in all government recruitment exams. Today we have brought for you 10 general knowledge questions which were asked in SSC CGL 2019 exam. Check if you can answer these questions.

Question 1. Which folk dance of Sikkim is performed in honor of Mount Kangchenjunga, the patron deity of Sikkim?

Answer – Chu Faat

Question 2. The idea of residuary powers of the Indian Constitution has been taken from the constitution of which country?

Answer – Canada

Question 3. Name the first woman prime minister of the world.

Answer – British Prime Minister Margaret Hilda Thatcher

Question 4. When was Project Tiger launched in India?

Answer – In the year 1973

Question 5. Which panel set up by the Government of India suggested complete deregulation of the sugar industry?

Answer- The Rangarajan panel

Question 6. Who was the first woman Secretary General of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation)?

Answer – Maldivian diplomat Fathimath Dhiyana Saeed

Question 7. Name the kingdom that Chandragupta I got as dowry from Licchavi.

Answer – Pataliputra

Question 8. Name the gland which controls the function of other endocrine glands.

Answer – Pituitary gland

Question 9. The traditional musical instrument of the Limbu community of Sikkim is

Answer – Chyabrung

Question 10. How many great powers (Mahajanapad) existed in the 7th and 6th centuries BCE, during the lifetime of Lord Gautama Buddha?

Answer – 16 Mahajanapadas

