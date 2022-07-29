Brain Teaser: Would You be Able to Solve These 10 Basic Questions from NEET 2022?

The recently-concluded medical entrance exam — National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 was tougher than last year. The question paper, however, had some basic questions which could act as common questions for competitive exams as well such as UPSC, IBPS. Aspirants of NEET 2023 and other competitive exams, would you be able to solve these medical brain teasers given below:

1: As the temperature increases, the electrical resistance

(1) Increases for conductors but decreases for semiconductors

(2) Decreases for conductors but increases for semiconductors

(3) Increases for both conductors and semiconductors

(4) Decreases for both conductors and semiconductors

Answer (1)

2: If a soap bubble expands, the pressure inside the bubble

(1) Remains the same

(2) Is equal to the atmospheric pressure

(3) Decreases

(4) Increases

Answer (3)

3: Plane angle and solid angle have:

(1) No units and no dimensions

(2) Both units and dimensions

(3) Units but no dimensions

(4) Dimensions but no units

Answer (3)

4: Which statement regarding polymers is not correct?

(1) Thermoplastic polymers are capable of repeatedly softening and hardening on heating and cooling respectively

(2) Thermosetting polymers are reusable

(3) Elastomers have polymer chains held together by weak intermolecular forces

(4) Fibers possess high tensile strength

Answer (2)

5: The incorrect statement regarding enzymes is

(1) Enzymes are polysaccharides.

(2) Enzymes are very specific for a particular reaction and substrate.

(3) Enzymes are biocatalysts.

(4) Like chemical catalysts enzymes reduce the activation energy of bio processes.

Answer (1)

6: Identify the incorrect statement related to Pollination:

(1) Flowers produce foul odours to attract flies and beetles to get pollinated

(2) Moths and butterflies are the most dominant pollinating agents among insects

(3) Pollination by water is quite rare in flowering plants

(4) Pollination by wind is more common amongst abiotic pollination

Answer (2)

7: “Girdling Experiment” was performed by Plant Physiologists to identify the plant tissue through which:

(1) for both water and food transportation

(2) osmosis is observed

(3) water is transported

(4) food is transported

Answer (4)

8: In-situ conservation refers to:

(1) Conserve only endangered species

(2) Conserve only extinct species

(3) Protect and conserve the whole ecosystem

(4) Conserve only high-risk species

Answer (3)

9: Which of the following is not a connective tissue?

(1) Cartilage

(2) Neuroglia

(3) Blood

(4) Adipose tissue

Answer (2)

10: At which stage of the life the oogenesis process is initiated?

(1) Birth

(2) Adult

(3) Puberty

(4) Embryonic development stage

Answer (4)

