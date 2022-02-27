BRAOU Semester Exam Dates Announced, to Begin from April 17

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has announced its undergraduate (CBCS) semester examinations schedule at the official website at braouonline.in. The BA, BCom and BSc exams will begin from April 17 and continue till April 23.

While the second-year semester III exams for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 batches will be held from April 17 to 23, while third-year semester-V exams for 2017, 2018 nd 2019 year batches will be conducted from April 25 to 30. The first-year semester-I exams from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be held from May 7 to 13.

All exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date for online registration is March 20. Candidates can also apply till March 28 with a late fine of Rs 500. “The prescribed fee may be paid at any TS/AP Online Centers or through debit/credit card on or before 20-03-2022 and with fine of Rs 500/- till 28-03-2022. The students of Science subjects must pay the Practical Exam fee along with the Theory Exam fee as a single payment," the official notice stated. Students who opt for science subjects have to pay Rs 150 extra per paper towards practical exam fee.

“Students are permitted to write the answers in Urdu only in those subjects offered by the University in Urdu medium. History, Political Science, Public Administration, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry are offered in Urdu medium by the University. If the Candidates answer in Urdu in other Subject, their scripts will not be valued," the notice added.

Candidates are advised to visit the portal of braouonline.in and click on UG examination registration forms for semester – III, V and I – CBCS system. Students are compulsorily required to mention the subject code on online application form and also answer scripts failing which their results will be with held.

