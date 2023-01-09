Braving all Odds, Mason's Son, Bappa Saha Secures Second Position in UPSC

Son of a mason by profession, Bappa Saha has braved many odds tp secure a second position in the UPSC examination. Despite poor financial conditions at home, the native of Majherdabri village, adjacent to Alipurduar in West Bengal, Bappa achieved second place in the Indian Statistical Service examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

For the 23-year-old the road to securing second place in the Indian Statistical Service examination was not an easy one. Bappa, who did his primary schooling from his village, got enrolled in Govinda High School in Alipurduar. From there, he passed higher secondary in science department in 2016. Following this he got admission in North Bengal Agricultural University with BSc Agriculture. In 2020, Bappa began studying for his post-graduation in agricultural statistics at the Indian Institute of Agriculture, New Delhi. Along with that he started his preparation for Indian Statistical Service exam also.

In his first attempt itself, Bappa, secured a good rank in the written exam. On December 19, the interview was held at the UPSC building in Delhi. And after the interview results were out, Bappa says he was stunnned to fined his name at the second position in the Indian Statistical Service examination.

Bappa Saha, said, “I came to know about the ISSE exam while studying for BSc Agriculture. From then on, I started preparing for it. But I didn’t set any target for it. My success is due to my family and teachers. After joining, there is a desire to train under-privileged students in the area."

The future ISE officer Bappa, has a small family. Father Gopal Saha is a mason by profession. Mother Lakshmi Saha is a housewife. Elder sister Barnali Saha is a student of B.Ed course. They studied in extreme poverty since childhood. Talking about Bappa, his neighbors said, that there were time when Saha family has scarcity of and lived in a dilapidated house. Earlier, there was no electricity in their house and it was just a few years ago, electricity came to their house. However, despite all odds, their son cleared one of the toughest examination in the country with flying colors. Bappa mother said, “due to financial reasons, I could not study properly. But the education of the children was not enough. It’s great to know that the boy has become second in the country today."

