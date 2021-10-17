Bridge Courses Mandatory for Primary School Teachers

The Government has mandated bridge courses for the training of primary school teachers.

As per the new rules, candidates who have acquired the three-year integrated BEd-MEd from any National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognized institutions will be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes 1 to 5 provided that the person mandatorily undergo a six-month bridge course in elementary education within two years of appointment as a primary teacher.”

The amendment was made to the earlier gazette notification National Council for Teachers Education, dated August 23, 2010 specifying qualifications for the school teachers.

Other amendments include, “graduation with at least 50% marks and bachelor of education (B.Ed.)” or “post-graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed,” as the minimum qualification.

According to the earlier clause, those having 50% marks and a two-year diploma in elementary education or senior secondary with at least 45% marks and two-year diploma in elementary education or senior secondary with at least 50% marks and four-year BEd degree or, senior secondary with 50% marks and a two-year diploma in education (special education) was needed.

For being appointed as teachers for classes 6 to 8, candidates need to have a graduate-level degree with at least 50% marks and one–year BEd special Education, or postgraduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed.

The government exercise its powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (35 of 2009) and in pursuance of the notification number S.O. 750(E), dated the 31st March, 2010, in issuing this notification.

Meanwhile, the government has also extended the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates. Earlier, the validity was for seven years but it will now be valid for a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011. TET is conducted at both the Central and state level. Those willing to teach at schools need to clear CTET or the state-specific TET. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), based on which, candidates are hired for teaching posts across elementary schools.

