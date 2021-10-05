BridgeLabz to Train 3000 Students, Claims Guaranteed Jobs After Skilling

BridgeLabz has introduced scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh for engineering graduates. The company is aiming to train more than 3000 candidates in the next 12 months under its skill training programmes. The ed-tech platform claims that after training students will be provided guaranteed software development jobs.

Fresh engineering graduates from any engineering stream — BTech or MCA graduates can apply for the scholarship. Students need to have a consistent academic record with no backlogs. Furthermore, their financial situation and inability to afford the programme will also be part of the selection criteria.

Candidates also need to take the BTEQ (BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient test), an online MCQ that gives a detailed understanding of the preparedness of the candidate for getting a development job and areas of improvement. The BTEQ will evaluate the possibility of engineers getting a development job based on their skills.

While the edtech claims to offer 100% job guarentee, the government skilling initiative has offered jobs to only 56% of candidates. As reported by News18.com earlier, over 1.28 crore youngsters have been trained under the ambitious Skill India project of the Centre but only a little more than half (56%) of the candidates have managed to get job placements after completing their courses

The need of the hour is to add skilled talent to the pool and provide the industry with development talent, said Narayan Mahadevan, founder, BridgeLabz. “We have realized that many engineers are motivated and willing but do not have the financial resources even to afford a foundational programme. However, we did not want these talented candidates to miss out. Hence, with this objective, BridgeLabz is giving away over Rs 50 lakh in scholarships. These will be given out in the form of reduced programme fees for the eligible candidates.”

BridgeLabz aims to bridge the impending skill gap amongst the existing talent pool of Indian engineers by making them job-ready through experiential learning, focused mentorship, and training in industry-specific skills.

