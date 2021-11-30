Bright Student, Well Organized: How Teachers Remember IIT Bombay Alumnus, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal

Parag Agarwal, newly appointed CEO of microblogging site Twitter is an alumnus of India’s premium institute IIT-Bombay. Agarwal who has been associated with Twitter since 2011 was its CTO by 2017. He is being referred to as one of the ‘first choices’ of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to take his position. Not just Dorsey, Agarwal’s teachers also recall him to be one of the ‘brightest’ and smartest students.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, he held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo! Research. One of the youngest CEO in S&P 500, IIT Bombay alumnus and Indian origin Parag Agarwal was focused from the very start, recalls Prof Supratim Biswas, Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay. Agarwal who joined in 2001 and completed his degree in 2005 had topped in his department. “We get only toppers in IIT Bombay and to top within them needs special calibre," said Biswas.

The professor recalled Agarwal to be a “well behaved, focused" student. “No wonder he has reached such an important position at a young age," he added calling Agarwal, “extremely organised" and “topper material".

He had also obtained a young alumnus award from IIT Bombay for his achievements. After completing his BTech from IIT-Bombay, Agarwal pursued PhD in computer science from Stanford University.

Parag completed his schooling at atomic energy centeral school in 2001. He won a gold medal at the international physics olympiad in Turkey.

Agarwal’s mother is a retired school teacher and his father used to work in an atomic energy establishment. He is married to Vineeta who completed a BS in biophysics from Stanford University and did her MD and PhD from Harvard Medical School.

Taking on the new role as Twitter’s CEO, Agrawal said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation.”

