British Council Announces Creative Economy Scholarships for Students and Young Professionals

The British Council has invited applications for Creative Economy Scholarship programme. A total of 10 candidates will be selected for the scholarships worth a total of over 149,000 pounds and will be helpful for students and young professionals to pursue PG studies in Culture Policy and Arts Management at four UK universities that offer this programme - Birmingham City University, Goldsmiths University of London, King’s College London and University of Glasgow.

As per an official press release by the British Council, resident Indian citizens with relevant work experience or proven interest in their subject area can apply for the scholarship. Applicants must be able to take up a full-time study course in the UK for the academic year September or October 2021-22. They are also required to have an undergraduate degree in any field.

“Scholars with a background in creative arts, who can demonstrate their need for financial support and who aspire to be future leaders in India’s creative economy are encouraged to apply," the official statement said.

Pastoral care will also be provided by the respective universities, in addition to adhering to UK government Covid-19 guidance for non-healthcare settings, such as campuses and student facilities. Through the scholarship, additional opportunity for scholars to further develop skills as future arts leaders, managers, and policymakers will be provided.

“We want students who are passionate about a course of study in the arts sector and willing to engage as committed British Council cultural ambassadors for the 2022 UK-India programme – which marks India’s 75th year of Independence. Our aim is to strengthen the creative industries in India to shape future arts infrastructure and build an inclusive and equitable arts sector” said Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council.

Several firms have been extending scholarship applications for the new academic year. Recently, Leverage Edu also announced the launch of a scholarship program worth five crore for Indian students who are planning to study overseas for the upcoming academic year.

