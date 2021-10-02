British Council Invites Applications for 'Going Global Partnerships Grant'

British Council has invited applications for its Going Global Partnerships Grant 2021. The institutional teaching grant aims at promoting India- UK partnership for the co-creation of the joint programmes at the higher educational levels. The objective of this programme is to provide better opportunities to students in the UK and India and give them an international learning experience.

The last day to apply for the programme is October 25 and institutional applicants can apply for it online through British Council’s official website link. The council will also be conducting an application support webinar to give guidance about the application process.

The British Council will be issuing two types of grants under this initiative

Exploratory Grants - Under this grant, new awardees will work collectively to develop plans for Transnational Education and teaching collaborations. The awardees will jointly develop courses that meet global standards and allow easy credit comparability for both undergraduate and graduate levels. It may be given to a group of up to four UK and Indian institutional partnerships. British Council is expected to issue 10 Exploratory Grants between 15 to 20 thousand Euros (Rs 13 to Rs 17 lakhs approximately) for the year 2021-22.

Collaboration Grants - This grant will be issued to universities that are involved in an existing partnership for expanding their scope of work in joint and collaborative teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The main objective of this grant will be to develop a teaching and collaboration model, and a module that contributes towards India’s and UK’s bachelor’s or master’s qualifications. British Council is expected to give two to three grants between £30,000 to £100,000 (Rs 26 to Rs 86 lakhs) each.

Who can apply?

UK and Indian Higher Education Institution who are interested in working to create a joint programme of study in a common thematic area.

Government or privately funded Indian institutes that have recognition for UGC, AICTE or any other competent authority

British Council encourages Indian institutes of eminence to apply for the grant

For the Exploratory grant, applicants have to include at least one university from the UK that will be the Lead Applicant and one Indian university as the co-applicant. A group of a maximum of four universities can apply for this grant.

For the Collaboration grant, applicants must partnership with four to eight universities where at least one university is from the UK. The application has to be filled collectively and submitted by Lead Applicant i.e. the UK universities.

