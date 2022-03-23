British Council Offers PG scholarships Worth £10,000 to Indian Students

British Council has announced new set of postgraduate scholarships for Indians across various fields of study, for the academic year 2022-23. It has announced 20 scholarships for students from India, across 16 UK universities, in a variety of subjects like business, finance, humanities, psychology entrepreneurship, design, marketing, HR, music and many more.

In addition to this, there are seven scholarships for Justice and Law, for students from India who want to apply for courses in subjects including human rights, criminal justice and commercial law, at one of seven of the oldest and most prestigious law schools in the world. These scholarships started by British Council are in collaboration with the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and in partnership with UK universities,

The scholarships aim to provide Indian students with wider access to an education in the UK, by building on the strong links between the two nations. Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000, meant towards the tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. Interested candidates can visit at https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk/scholarships/great-scholarships to register for scholarship.

Meanwhile, British Council has also announced six fully-funded scholarships for English teachers from India to study at two of the best UK universities for postgraduate study of English language teaching. This opportunity is open to English teachers working in or with the primary or secondary government schools in India. The scholarship will enable learners to understand the use of technology to enhance learning in the classrooms.

Out of the six scholarships, three are being offered for a face-to-face/full time MA programme at the University of Leeds. The other three scholarships are for the online/part time MSc programme offered by the University of Stirling, which will include a two-week fully-funded residential visit to the university as part of the programme.

Please note that applicants for the scholarships must secure an offer from the university before making their application. This can take up to two weeks, adds the press release by British council.

