BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for Various Posts in General Reserve Engineer Force Released at bro.gov.in

The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has released a notification to fill up various posts in General Reserve Engineer Force on its official website http://www.bro.gov.in/. The recruitment drive is conducted for the fulfilment of 459 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 195 seats are available for the unreserved category, 121 for OBC, 66 for SC, 45 for EWS, and 32 for the ST category. As per the notification, only male candidates are allowed to apply for the recruitment, female candidates need not apply. The BRO GREF application form will be accepted within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

BRO GREF recruitment 2021: Steps

Candidates will have to apply for BRO GREF recruitment 2021 in offline mode. The application form is available on the official website which applicants need to download and take a print out to fill it.

Step 1. Visit the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link which reads, ‘Publication of vacancies for recruitment against ADVT No 01/2021’ under ‘What’s new’ tab on the homepage

Step 3. On the new window, click on the advertisement link

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the advertisement

Step 5. Fill in the required details along with signature and passport size photograph

Step 6. Enclose the self-attested copies of certificates for proof of residence, essential educational qualification, date of birth, caste certificate, proof of EWSs status and other required documents along with the application form

Step 7. Write “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ____________ Category UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWSs/ESM/CPL, WEIGHTAGE PERCENTAGE IN ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATION ________________________” on the top of the envelope and send it to the GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015 within 45 days.

Direct link to download the BRO GREF application form: http://www.bro.gov.in/WriteReadData/linkimages/4614759373-1.pdf

Applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details before filling up the application form.