Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

BSE 10th Result 2020: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Declaration Date on July 27

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: Once declared, students can check their scores at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in using their BSE Odisha admit cards.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE 10th Result 2020: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Declaration Date on July 27
Representative Image

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is most likely to announce Odisha 10th Board Results 2020 by the end of this month. The BSE Odisha Board will announce the official date for Odisha HSC Result 2020 declaration on Monday, July 27. This year, a total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared in the Odisha Class 10 Exams. Once declared, students can check their scores at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in using their BSE Odisha admit cards.

Speaking to Indian Express, BSE Odisha Board secretary Ramashis Hazra said, "The board will announce the result declaration date for annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday, July 27. The result will be announced by month-end."

Though Odisha board exams were not affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, but, the announcement of results got delayed as the evaluation process got affected mid-day due to the lockdown imposed.

Odisha 10th Results 2020: Here's how to check online when announced -

  • Step 1: Visit at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

  • Step 3: Enter details like roll number or date of birth when asked

  • Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

  • Step 5: Download it for further reference

Meanwhile, Odisha Class 12 Results 2020 is expected to be announced in August. The board had to cancel the pending exams which were scheduled from March 23-28.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading