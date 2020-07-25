BSE 10th Result 2020: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Declaration Date on July 27

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is most likely to announce Odisha 10th Board Results 2020 by the end of this month. The BSE Odisha Board will announce the official date for Odisha HSC Result 2020 declaration on Monday, July 27. This year, a total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared in the Odisha Class 10 Exams. Once declared, students can check their scores at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in using their BSE Odisha admit cards.

Speaking to Indian Express, BSE Odisha Board secretary Ramashis Hazra said, "The board will announce the result declaration date for annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday, July 27. The result will be announced by month-end."

Though Odisha board exams were not affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, but, the announcement of results got delayed as the evaluation process got affected mid-day due to the lockdown imposed.

Odisha 10th Results 2020: Here's how to check online when announced -

Step 1: Visit at websites such as bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter details like roll number or date of birth when asked

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for further reference

Meanwhile, Odisha Class 12 Results 2020 is expected to be announced in August. The board had to cancel the pending exams which were scheduled from March 23-28.