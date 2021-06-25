BSE Odisha 10 Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online, Via SMS

BSE Odisha 10th result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the Class 10 board examination result on their official website www. bseodisha.ac.in. The result given to BSE Odisha by result committee is approved and students should be able to check their results soon. Due to the pandemic, results will only be accessible online via result.

BSE Odisha 10th result LIVE updates

Unlike other boards, Odisha has not decided to pass all students, however, pass percentage of Odisha board has gone up from last year. Further, a record 5945 schools have given 100 per cent result, implying all students from that school have passed.

This year, the class 10 exams had been cancelled by the board due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Odisha Board had previously released the assessment method for evaluating the students. As per the formula released by the Board, students will be given on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 exams.

While it will take time for the board to release the mark sheet the printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet and students can seek admission based on it. This year, many boards have changed admission criteria for class 11. For example, Maharashtra will hold common entrance test for admission to FYJC or class 11, as of now no such changes have been announced by Odisha.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: How to check Marks via SMS

Those candidates who do not have access to the internet can check the result through SMS. Here is a look at the steps that need to be followed for doing so:

Step 1: Open a new message window on your phone.

Step 2: Type OR01 (Roll No) in the message body.

Step 3: Send this message to 5676750.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online

The class 10 candidates can check their results released by Odisha Board online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Board www. bseodisha.ac.in through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: On the homepage there will be a link pertaining to the class 10 result. Click on it.

Step 3: On a new window, enter your login details and hit the submit button.

Step 4: Your will be directed to a new page where your Odisha Board Class 10 result will open.

All students must ensure that all details mentioned in the result are accurate. In case of any error in personal details like name, school name, roll number etc the candidate must immediately write to the authorities and get the error rectified.

In 2020, more than 5.34 lakh students had given the exam out of which 4.21 lakh managed to pass the board exams. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 in 2020 was 78.76 per cent.

