BSE Odisha 10th, 12th Boards to Begin from July 26

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will conduct special exams for class 10th and 12th students from July 26 onwards, School and Mass Education secretary Satyabrat Sahoo informed. After cancelling the exams for both the classes, the board had announced that it will hold special exams for students at a conducive time.

The matric result has already been out in which 97.89 per cent of students had cleared. As per sources, a total of 15,155 students have applied for the Class 10 offline examinations. These exams are not only for those who flunked the exam but also for those who wish to improve scores.

The officials assured that the exams will be held amid strict COVID-19 precautions. The exam rooms will be sanitized, students will be made to sit at larger distances. Further, the standard COVID protocol including wearing masks, bringing sanitizers etc will be mandatory.

Earlier, many parents and students had also alleged the lack of transparency in the evaluation system while preparing Class 10 Odisha board results.

