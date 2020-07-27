BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Date: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 Results on July 29 at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, will announce Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2020 on July 29 at around 11.30 am. Student who sat for BSE Odisha Class 10 Exams this year will be able to check their scores at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This year, Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Odisha Board Class 10 exams were conducted from 19 February to March 2.

Here's how to check Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 -

Students should check all the information printed on the result carefully. If they find any discrepancy, they should bring it to the notice of authorities in school.

Around 5.34 lakh students registered for Odisha Board Class 10 exams in 2020. Last year, more than 5.6 lakh students took Class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 70.78. Out of the total students, 2,05,470 girls and 1,91,655 boys got through Odisha Board 10th exams.

The result for Odisha Board Class 12 is likely to be released in August, reported Hindustan Times. Odisha Board 12th result for Science and Commerce stream is expected to be declared by third week of August, while that for Arts stream will be announced by the end of August, the national daily reported quoting school and mass education minister Samir Dash.

Earlier in July, the remaining exams for Class 12 were cancelled because of the COVID-19 situation. Odisha Board Class 12 exams were originally scheduled to be conducted in March, but had to be deferred after the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.