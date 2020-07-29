BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Declared at bseodisha.nic.in: 78.76% Pass Odisha Board Class 10 Exams

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Released | Out of close to 6 lakh students, 78.76% have cleared the Odisha Board 10th exam this year. Odisha Education Minister Samir Dash announced the Odisha 10th Result 2020 via press conference from the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE)’s office. The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 is now available on these websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, odishaexams.com, results.gov.in, or examresults.net. This year, close to 5.6 lakh students sat for the Odisha Class 10 board examination that was conducted from February 19 to March 2.

Follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020.

Students are advised to take printout of the provisional mark sheet as the original marksheet with the board's seal will be issued only after the coronavirus pandemic situation in the state is under control. Students who think that marks given to them are less than what they had expected can send their exam papers for re-checking. The Odisha board of secondary education will soon release a notification in this regard.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2020: How to download digital marksheet -

Students need to score a minimum of 33 percent to clear the examination. For papers, which have two sections - practical and theory - candidates have to clear both. If they fail to do so then students will be asked to sit for supplementary examination.

Step 1: Visit your preferred search engine and type the name of the official website

Step 2: Right click on the Odisha 10th Result 2020 tab

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Tap on the BSE Odisha Board Result 2020 submit button

Step 5: Download Odisha class 10th Result 2020 marksheet

Students must cross check all the details mentioned in the marksheet with that of the admit card. Please get in touch with the school officials in case of any problem.

In the year 2019, the Odisha class 10 result 2020 was announced on May 20. The overall passing percentage was 70.78%. The number of girls who passed the examination was 2,05,470 whereas 1,91,655 boys had cleared the exam.