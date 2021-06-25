BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: 5945 Schools get 100%, Pass Percentage at 3-Year High

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has given one of its best results in 2021. While many experts were fearing about quality of education including classes as well as assessment, the board has given a better result so much so that the pass percentage has reached a three-year high. In a first, the board has declared the results without final exams. The result was calculated on the basis of class 9 mid-terms and class 9 finals which made 40 per cent of the result and the four practice tests held in class 10 at school level were given 60 per cent weightage in total while calculating the result.

A total of 5,74,125 students had registered for Odisha class 10 results. Of these students, 5,62,010 have passed the exam. This is a pass percentage of 97.89 per cent. The pass percentage has seen a jump of unprecedented 19.13 per cent in one year. This could be due to the fact that schools had considered class 9 marks in their result calculation. For the first time, none of the schools have got zero results. This means, in each school, some students have made it through. A zero result is when no student from the entire batch clears the exam.

On a positive note, there has been a huge jump in the number of schools which have obtained 100 per cent results. A total of 5945 schools have got 100 per cent result, implying every studying in that school has made it through. Last year the number was around 1500. This is a jump of more than double from last year.

Genderwise, girls have outperformed boys in Odisha 10th result 2021. Girls have outperformed boys in all categories. In the regular category, 2.81 lakh girls have passed as opposed to 2.80 lakh boys.

A total of 7703 students have failed in class 10. While 4412 students were marked absent, the marks of 2256 students have been withheld by their schools due to unknown reasons. For students who have failed or are unhappy with their marks the Board has decided to hold the physical exams. The dates of these exams are not known yet and those who think they could have scored better in written exams, compartment candidates among others can apply for the same. Application form for the exams will be released bseodisha.nic.in on July 5

