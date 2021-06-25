BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Today at bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Nearly five lakh students are expected to get their results today as the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the result for class 10 today without conducting any exams. This would be a first for the board to announce the results without holding any exams at all. The results for class 10 are being prepared on the basis of students’ performance in class 9 as well as class 10.

Students will be scored on the basis of marks obtained by them in half-yearly and annual exams of Class 9. The class 9 marks hold 40 per cent weightage in calculating the result while the remaining 60 per cent marks will be given on the basis of internal or practice tests of Class 10. Schools had held four practice tests and students will be given marks on the basis of the best of two marks in each subject from the practice tests. In case a student did not appear for and practice test, 100 per cent weightage will be given to class 9 marks.

The educational board will be placed before the examination committee of the Board on June 25 at 1 pm for approval. After being approved, the result will be published at the head office at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their results only by 6 pm. In case of non-availability of the internet, students can also check their marks via SMS. To do so, one needs to type OR01 roll number and send SMS to 56767650.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here