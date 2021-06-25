BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

Odisha Board BSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha is all set to announce the results of nearly 5 lakh students who had registered to appear for Class 10, Madhyama, HSC exams this year. Even though the exams were scrapped, the state government will be declaring the results based on a special evaluation scheme which includes marks of class 9 as well as performance in practice tests held for class 10. This year, exams could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their performance in class 9 half-yearly exams and class 9 final exams, students will get 40 per cent marks. Of the four practice tests held for class 10 this year, the best of two will be considered per student in each subject. These papers will make 60 per cent of the total marks. For students who could not appear for any class 10 exams, the class 9 half-yearly and finals will be the only form of assessment.

The result will be first released today at 1 pm when the committee will submit the results collected from schools to the BSE officials. The officials will release the result at 4 pm, however, since there will be no lists released this year students will get to check their results at official websites – bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.nic, orissaresults.nic.in, and indiaresult.com by 6 pm. The printout of online results will be considered as a provisional marksheet for students.