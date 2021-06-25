BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: How will marks be calculated?
Like most boards, Odisha too has created a special criteria on which it will be declaring the results today. For class 10 students the marks obtained by them in practice papers held throughout the year hold great importance. There were four such exams held across the year and best of two marks for each paper will be selected for final marks. This makes for 60 per cent of the result while remaining 40 per cent will be based on class 9 score including mid-terms or half-yearly as well as finals