BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Know When, Where & How to Check Marks

Odisha Board BSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Students will get to check their results at official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.nic, orissaresults.nic.in, and indiaresult.com

News18.com | June 25, 2021, 12:54 IST
Odisha Board BSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha is all set to announce the results of nearly 5 lakh students who had registered to appear for Class 10, Madhyama, HSC exams this year. Even though the exams were scrapped, the state government will be declaring the results based on a special evaluation scheme which includes marks of class 9 as well as performance in practice tests held for class 10. This year, exams could not be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For their performance in class 9 half-yearly exams and class 9 final exams, students will get 40 per cent marks. Of the four practice tests held for class 10 this year, the best of two will be considered per student in each subject. These papers will make 60 per cent of the total marks. For students who could not appear for any class 10 exams, the class 9 half-yearly and finals will be the only form of assessment.

The result will be first released today at 1 pm when the committee will submit the results collected from schools to the BSE officials. The officials will release the result at 4 pm, however, since there will be no lists released this year students will get to check their results at official websites – bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.nic, orissaresults.nic.in, and indiaresult.com by 6 pm. The printout of online results will be considered as a provisional marksheet for students.

Jun 25, 2021 12:54 (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: How will marks be calculated?

Like most boards, Odisha too has created a special criteria on which it will be declaring the results today. For class 10 students the marks obtained by them in practice papers held throughout the year hold great importance. There were four such exams held across the year and best of two marks for each paper will be selected for final marks. This makes for 60 per cent of the result while remaining 40 per cent will be based on class 9 score including mid-terms or half-yearly as well as finals

Jun 25, 2021 12:45 (IST)

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021

In a first, Board of Secondary Education Odisha will be declaring the result for class 10 boards without holding any exams. The BSE Odisha matric exams scheduled to be held in May were postponed and then eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of coronavirus has affected the educational ecosystem of the country as well.

BSE Odisha 10th Result at bseodisha.nic.in (Image by Shutterstock / Representational)

Odisha Board BSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: About five lakh students are expected to get their results today. Over 5.34 lakh students had appeared for the exams in 2020, out of which 4.21 lakh had passed. A total of 1279 students got an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. Last year, 78.76 per cent of students managed to pass the class 10 exams whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was 70.78 per cent.

