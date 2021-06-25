BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Without Exams, How will Marks be Calculated, Passing Criteria

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, will declare the class 10 or matric result today, June 25. Students will be able to view their results and download their provisional marksheets from the official website www.bseodisha.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared at around 1 pm while it will be available for students after 6 pm.

This year, like most boards, Odisha too has cancelled their class 10 exams and the result will be declared on the basis of special criteria. Odisha Board had earlier asked the schools to submit the result to the examination committee before declaring it. The result will be declared after getting approved by the committee.

According to the official statement, BSE Odisha will prepare the result on the basis of class 9 half-yearly and annual exams which will constitute 40 per cent marks. The remaining 60 per cent marks will be on the basis of the second, third, and fourth practice test of class 10 - these combined will have weightage of 60 per cent. In 10th evaluation, marks will be given on the basis of the best score of any two of the four exams. In case a student has not appeared in any of the practice tests in class 10, as much as 100 per cent weightage will be given to the mark secured in class 9 half-yearly and annual exam marks.

Earlier, the board has asked the schools to submit the previous year’s marks and practice test marks of all the students between May 29 and June 7. The BSE Odisha class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 15 but were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the class 9 clause, it is likely that all students who got promoted from class 9 to 10 will be passed. If that happens, this will be the first time that all the students will be declared pass. A student needs at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate to pass BSE Odisha class 10 exams.

Last year, 78.76 per cent of students managed to pass the class 10 exams whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was 70.78 per cent.

Over 5.34 lakh students had appeared for the exams in 2020, out of which 4.21 lakh had passed. A total of 1279 students got an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade.

