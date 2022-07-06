BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Orissa Matric Marksheet at bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in Today

Read more

Board students, the mark sheets have been prepared on the basis of the student’s performance in summative-1, summative-2, and internal assessment.

The internal assessment will have 20 per cent weightage while 30 per cent of weightage will be given to summative assessment-I, and 50 per cent to summative assessment-II. The marks of every student will be decided based on these three methods. The highest scores in these methods will be considered as the final marks.

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Whether you call it HSC or class 10 or Madhyamik, all the latest updates related to BSE Odisha 10th results are here. From live coverage of the press conference to the official date and time. The Odisha board websites to check marks to passing percentages and marks obtained by toppers. Here is all you need to know. If there is more you want us to look into, if you have any queries, Tweet to us at @news18dotcom.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.