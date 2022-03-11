BSE Odisha Adopts Alternative Assessment Mode for Class 10 Students

Odisha Board students will be assessing students based on alternative modes of evaluation. The evaluation will be done on the basis of scores achieved in summative assessment-I, summative assessment-II, and internal assessment.

The summative assessment I exams were held within schools’ own premises where teachers from different schools were appointed as invigilators. The summative assessment II exams will be held from April 29 to May 6. In case the secon series of exams is not held, then the result will be calculated based only on assement I and internal assessment.

The state government claims that they have adopted this unique method after consultation with different stakeholders including academicians, educationists, and other stakeholders, informed Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Giving details about the methods, Mohapatra said, “The examinations will be evaluated by making the results of summative assessment-I and internal assessment and two times higher and by doubling the marks of Summative Assessment-II that will be held in April last week."

As per the decision of the board, the internal assessment will have 20 per cent weightage while 30 per cent of weightage will be given to summative assessment-I, and 50 per cent to summative assessment-II. The marks of every student will be decided based on these three methods. The highest scores in these methods will be considered as the final marks, Mohapatra informed.

Announcing the date for summative assessment-II of Class-10, he said that the examination is mandatory for all students.

“The students will appear in the summative assessment-II in their respective schools. If the conduct of the examination is not feasible in schools, arrangements will be made for students to appear in the examination in a nearby school. The teachers from other schools will be engaged in examination duty,” the Chief Secretary added.

Educationist Jugal Mohanty said, in this evaluation process students will get a good percentage in the exam.

The state government had canceled the class 10 exams in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In view of the decline in daily Covid cases, the authorities decided to conduct the examination through offline mode.

