BSE Odisha Class 10 Alternative Assessment Criteria Released, Result by June 30

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the alternative criteria based on which students of class 10 will be given marks. The result for these students will be released by June 30, as per the board. Since the class 10 exams could not be held, the board will be assessing students based on their performance in class 9, class 10 as well as the performance of the school in the past four years.

As per the criteria released by BSE Odisha, students will be assessed on several parameters including subject-wise highest marks secured by the candidates in class 9 half yearly and annual exams, class 10 second, third, and fourth practice test exams.

As much as 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class 9 exams in each subject. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class 10 exam, 100 per cent weightage will be given to the mark secured in class 9 exams and subject wise highest marks will be taken into consideration

Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in class 10. School-wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in all these exams. To ensure all schools are performing well, a total of 2,766 schools have been selected as mentor schools. Each mentor school will be attached to several nearby schools have been attached.

Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in class 10 will be given weightage of 30 per cent each. In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 per ent weightage will be given in the mark secured in class- 9 exams.

Results of Annual HSC exams conducted by BSE, Odisha of last four years of the schools will be analysed and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, maximum no. of different grades bagged by each school shall be found out, as per the official notice.

The marks of different exams will be uploaded by the headmaster of mentor schools in respect of schools attached to it. Marks will be uploaded in presence of Headmaster of Mentor School and Individual school. Assistance of two teachers has to be taken, one for dictation of marks and the other for checking and editing, as per rules. The result will be announced by June 30.

Students will have an option to appear for an offline exam when the pandemic situation improves if they will not be satisfied with outcome of the results. However outcome of the offline examination will be considered as the final result and binding on part of the candidate, as per the official notice.

