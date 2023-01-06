CHANGE LANGUAGE
BSE Odisha Class 10 Board Exams 2023 to Begin on March 10

BSE Odisha said Class 10 board examinations will be held between March 10 and March 17 (Representative image)

Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday said Class 10 board examinations will be held between March 10 and March 17. Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams.

As part of the new exam pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

While the students have already appeared FA-I, FA-II, and SA-I, they are now appearing FA-III and will appear FA-IV in the month of February, informed BSE President Ramashis Hajra.

He further added the final examination for the Class 10 students to be held from March 10 to March 17 will be known as Summative Assessment 2 (SA-2).

“Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student", he said.

The board announced that the SA-II would be held at the same examination centres where the students wrote their SA-I papers held in the month of November last year. The board has also decided to retain the pattern of questions for the SA-II as that of SA-I, Hajra said.

