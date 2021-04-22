Odisha Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Postpones Class 12, Mass promotion for Classes 9, 11

After strong demand from students, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has finally decided to cancel the class 10 exams. The BSE Odisha board exams were scheduled to be held from May 19. Apart from class 10 board exams, Odisha state Board of Madrasa Education exams equivalent to SSC stands canceled now. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting and protests by a group of students outside the CM residence.

Now, the class 10 students will be assessed based on a ‘special criterion’. An official statement by the board says that they are yet to finalise the parameters against which the students will be assessed. The detailed criterion will be shared soon. After announcing the class 10 or matric result, BSE Odisha will also give an option to students to appear for written exams. This will only be available to students who will not be satisfied with the marks allotted to them. Special exams will be held when the situation is “conducive”, said BSE Odisha.

Meanwhile, the School and Mass Education department, the government of Odisha has postponed the class 12 exams which were scheduled to be held from May 18 onwards. The CHSE Odisha will conduct exams “once the COVID-19 situation improves”, the state government said in an official statement. The class 10 dates will be announced at least 15 days ahead of the exams. Students studying in classes 9 and 11 will also be promoted to classes 10 and 12, respectively without conducting exams.

Yesterday, a staged protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence demanding the cancelation of board exams. They demanded that like ICSE and CBSE, the state board should cancel the Class 10 examination amidst the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. The Odisha government had earlier postponed both the Class 10 and 12 exams. There is no official date or further update on clas 12 Odisha Board Exams yet.

Last year, over 5 lakh students had appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam and about 6 lakh appear for CHSE class 12 exams. A similar number was expected to take the exam this year too. While most of the educational boards including CBSE had to cancel exams for some of their subjects, BSE Odisha had conducted its exams when COVID-19 hit India. The result and evaluation process, however, was deferred in 2020 for BSE Odisha.

The BSE Odisha’s decision to cancel class 10 exams has come days after the government had decided to cancel lass 10 exams for CBSE. This decision was taken after a meeting between PM Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Soon after several state boards had canceled their board exams including Maharashtra, Punjab. CISCE – another central board had also canceled the class 10 exams. None of the boards have shared the detailed criterion for the assessment of these students.

