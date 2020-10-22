BSE Odisha HSC Class 10 Supplementary Result 2020 Declared; Check at bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has released HSC Supplementary Examination Result 2020. Those who took HSC Supplementary Examination 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the BSE.

Besides this, the BSE has announced the results of State Open School Certificate Exam 2020. State Open School Certificate Exam 2020 results can also be checked on the Board’s official website.

How to check HSC (10th) Supplementary Examination Result 2020

Step 1: Enter the url, bseodisha.ac.in, on Google

Step 2: Click on the link for Supplementary HSC Examination Result 2020

Step 3: Result can be viewed by either entering roll number or name

Step 4: After entering the roll number or name, click on Find Results

Step 5: Result will display on screen

Similarly, the results for State Open School Certificate Exam 2020 can be viewed. Students are just required to enter the name or roll number to see the result.

In case students find any discrepancy in the result, they should immediately contact the authorities concerned. Sometimes, it happens that details related to the students are mentioned incorrectly or there can be an error in printed marks. This BSE Odisha HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020 will be used in taking admission in course of their choice.

They should take printout of the BSE Odisha HSC 10th Supplementary Result 2020 for future reference as it will be helpful in seeking admission in the next standard or any course. BSE Odisha HSC 10th Supplementary Marksheet will be provided after some time and till then students will have to use the printout of the result.

BSE class 10th results 2020 were announced in July. This year, the overall pass percentage was 78.76. The pass percentage among girls was 81.98, while that among boys was 77.8. Students required at least 33 percent marks in every subject to pass BSE Class 10 exams.

In 2020, around 5.34 lakh students had registered for Odisha Class 10 board exams. The papers were conducted from February 19 to March 2.