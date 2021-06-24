Odisha Board Exam Results 2021: BSE Odisha HSC, Madhyama Results Tomorrow

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare the results for Odisha HSC or class 10 board exams results tomorrow on June 25 at 6 pm. The results will be available at the official websites, bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.ic.in.

BSE Odisha in an official statement said that the result for HSC, state open school certificate, and Madhyama examinations will be placed before the examination committee of the Board on June 25 at 1 pm for approval. After being approved, the result will be published at the head office at 4 pm. Students will be able to check their results only by 6 pm.

In case of non-availability of the internet, students can also check their marks via SMS. To do so, one needs to type OR01 roll number and send SMS to 56767650

Since Odisha Board did not conduct any exams this year for class 10 students. They will be given marks based on marks secured by the candidates in class 9 half-yearly and annual exams, class 10 second, third, and fourth practice test exams. The class 9 marks will have 40 per cent weightage. For class 10, the board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in class 10, as per the criteria.

Last year, over 5 lakh students had appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam and about 6 lakh appear for CHSE class 12 exams. A similar number was expected to take the exam this year too. the class 10 exams.

