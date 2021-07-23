BSE Odisha Releases Admit Cards for Offline Exams, Here's How to Download

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the offline exam on its official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for the offline exams for HSC, SOSC, and Madhyama 2021 will need to enter their login details in order to download the hall ticket.

A total of 15,151 students have applied to appear in the upcoming offline exams for BSE HSC/SOSC/Madhyama 2021. Till now, 504 centres have been finalized for conducting the exam. The offline exams are scheduled to begin from July 30. Exams are held for students who are not happy with the alternative evaluation scheme adopted by Board.

BSE Odisha Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Follow these easy steps for downloading the hall ticket released by BSE Odisha for the upcoming offline exams:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a ‘Latest Updates’ column. Under this section, there will be hyperlinks that read, ‘offline high school certificate examination, 2021 admit card’, ‘offline odisha state open school certificate examination (sosc), 2021 admit card online’ and ‘offline madhyama examination admit card-2021’.Click on the link pertaining to the exam you are appearing for

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to login using relevant details

Step 4: The admit card will open in a new tab

Step 5: Download and take a print of the hall ticket

All candidates must cross-check personal details mentioned on the admit card. In case there is an error, then the student must report it to the concerned authority. The hall ticket includes all details regarding exam time, duration, venue and guidelines. No candidate will be permitted to sit in the exam without producing a copy of the admit card.

According to an official notification, out of 15,151 students who are appearing for the offline exams, 8,493 have applied for SOSC, 6597 candidates will sit for HSC exam, and 61 will take the Madhyama exam.

