BSE Odisha Releases OTET 2021 Application Forms; Know How, Where To Apply

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET 2021) application forms on its official website, bseodisha.ac.in. All the candidates who meet the eligibility criteria shall submit an online Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) application form. The forms are available under the examination section of BSE Odisha official website- bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates must apply online on or before March 8 (11:45 pm).

Candidates should hold a graduation degree with at least 50 per cent marks as per OTET eligibility criteria.

OTET is conducted every year for the recruitment of teachers for Class 1 to Class 8 in Odisha schools. There are two levels in OTET. Candidates can fill the OTET application form 2021 for level 1, level 2 or both according to their eligibility.

Paper 1 of OTET is for the aspirants who wish to teach in Class 1 to Class 5, and Paper 2 is for the ones who wish to teach in Classes 6 to 8.

OTET Application Form 2021: Documents Required

· Certificates and mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12

· Category and PH certificates (if applicable)

· Recent passport size photograph and signature scanned in the prescribed format

· Professional qualification certificates

OTET Application Form 2021:

In order to fill the OTET application form 2021, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website and access the application form.

Step 2: Provide personal information, educational qualification

Step 3: Upload documents

Step 4: Key in your address

Step 5: Review the OTET application

Step 6: Make the payment and submit the application form.

OTET Exam Pattern 2021:

As per the OTET 2021 exam pattern, the eligibility test will comprise two papers. Candidates can either opt for Paper 1 or Paper 2, or both according to the eligibility. However, candidates taking both the papers -- paper 1 and paper 2 will have to submit the OTET application forms separately.