BSE Odisha to Hold Class 10th Re-Exams, Application Form from July 5

Soon after declaring the Odisha Matric or class 10 Board exams, the Board of Secondary Education Odisha has announced that it will hold the class 10 board exams, however, these exams will be optional. The exams will be held in offline mode only for students who are not satisfied with the marks given to them via special assessment formula. This was the first time that BSE Odisha declared results without holding any exams at all.

The students were given marks based on their performance in classes 9 and 10. The finals and midterms of class 9 were given 40 per cent weightage while the remaining 60 per cent weightage was given to class 10 practice exams. The students who could not appear for any exam in class 10 were given marks based on class 9 only.

While the pass percentage of the Odisha board has gone up at an all-time high, still if a student is unhappy the board is giving them a chance. While announcing the result state education minister Sameer Dash said that the re-exam will be held offline and students who wish to appear for the exam can apply at the board’s website from July 5 onwards.

In class 10 regular result 97.89 per cent of students have passed. In other words, of the 5.74 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 5.62 lakh have cleared the exam. This is a huge jump from last year when 78.76 per cent of students had passed. In 2019 the pass percentage was at 70.78 per cet. This is a three-year high pass percentage.

