BSEB 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board to Declare 10th Result Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; How to Check

BSEB 10th Result 2020 Today | The Bihar School Examination Board will announce the BSEB 10th Results 2020 today (May 20, Wednesday). The BSEB will upload the Bihar Board Class 10 results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after the official announcement. Students are advised to keep their BSEB Class 10 2020 hall ticket number ready. This year, more than 15 lakhs students appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 exams, which were scheduled from February 17 to February 24 at 1368 exam centres.

The Bihar Board students can also check their class 10 matric results directly on News18 by filling in their admit card details below. While there has been no comment from the Bihar Board officials on the exact date, it is being estimated that the result will be announced today.

The board will also declare the results on the following websites:

· biharboard.online

· onlinebseb.in

· indiaresults.com

· examresults.net

The BSEB Matric Exams 2020 were held in the month of February this year.

Here’s how to check the BSEB 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.online to check the Bihar Board Matric Result 2020

Step 2: Once the result will be announced, click on the link provided

Step 3: Enter the serial number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: Your result will be displayed online

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

The Bihar Board has already completed the evaluation process for the remaining answer sheets for BSEB Matric Exam 2020. After the final scrutiny of the copies of the students who have scored the highest marks, the board is expected to release the official result for BSEB Class 10 result on Tuesday, May 19.

The Bihar Board Class 10 results were earlier scheduled to be declared in the month of March. However, the evaluation process got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the board has already announced the result for BSEB Class 12 examination 2020 on March 24 on the official website.

