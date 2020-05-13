BSEB 10th Result 2020 Expected by May End at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Bihar 10th Result 2020, BSEB Matric Result 2020 in the month of May. The Bihar Board Result 2020, BSEB 10th Result 2020 will be published by the examination body on its official website. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 10 matric examination can also check their Bihar 10th Result 2020 via SMS.

Bihar Board chairman Anand Kishore told Indian Express, “The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end”.

Kishore further stated that in case there is a delay in the declaration of Bihar 10th result 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown then the board will announce the BSEB Matric Result 2020 in the first week of June.

For the academic year 2019-20, close to 15 lakh students sat for the Bihar class 10 matric examination. The Bihar Board had conducted the examination from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps to check their score.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Click on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020 and keep a printout for future use

Candidates can also check their Bihar Board Matric Result 2020 via sms.

To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS:

Type - BSEB10 -space- ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

After the declaration of BSEB 10 Result 2020, students can apply for rechecking or revaluating of answer sheets. Students can log on to the official website for detailed procedure.

The Bihar Board Result 2020 for class 10 is crucial as depending on the score, students can decide in which stream of education he/she will pursue the Class 12 education.

