BSEB 10th Result 2020 at onlinebseb.in: Bihar Board Declares Updated BSEB 10th Result; Promotes Over 2 Lakh Students

BSEB 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the updated result of Class 10. The Bihar Board has announced BSEB 10th Results on May 26. Now, the updated BSE Class 10 Result 2020 has promoted more than two lakh students, who could not get through the matriculation exams. In order to avoid BSEB compartmental exams amid Covid-19 situation, the BSEB Board has promoted those students who were just short of a few marks from minimum passing score. Such students have been given gracing marks to pass the exams. Students who want to check results can do so by visiting the official website of the BSEB at onlinebseb.in.

According to a report in Times of India, 1,08,459 students have failed in one subject, while 99,688 could not pass two subjects in Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2020. A total of 2,08,147 could not get through in one or two subjects in Class 10.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 updated results -

Step 1: Visit at onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Result Update - Annual Secondary Examination Result 2020

Step 3: Log in by providing roll code, roll number and captcha

Step 4: Candidates can view their updated result

Only those students have been promoted who failed in maximum two subjects. Around 15 lakh students appeared for BSEB Class 10 exams 2020 held from February 17 to February 24.

Besides Class 10, the Bihar Board has also uploaded the updated result of Class 12. It declared Bihar Board Class 12 result on March 24.

“The pass percentage in intermediate was recorded at 54.81%. Altogether 72,610 students passed the class 12 examinations after receiving the grace marks. While the pass percentage in matriculation was registered at 68.07%, after 1,41,677 students received the grace marks, reported Times of India quoting state education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma.

In Class 12, 46,005 failed in one subject and 86,481 in two subjects.