BSEB 10th Result 2021 Released: How to Check Bihar Board Matric Results Online, via SMS; Details Here

The Bihar Board on Monday declared BSEB matric result 2021 and the same is now available for students to download from official websites such as bsebonline.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The results were declared after a virtual media briefing by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

As many as 78.17 per cent of students have passed the matric exams. This year, top rank is jointly bagged by three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni, and Sandeep Kumar. All three have obtained 96.80 per cent marks or 484 out of 500.

Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE updates

To check results at news18.com, students can check fill in the details in the form given below and click register. Do not forget to click on the class 10 result and not the 12th while filling in the details. If the result is declared at the time of registration, students will get to see their marks directly else they will get the details via SMS or email once the result is out.

For checking the BSEB Class 10 Results 2021 students must make sure that they have their roll number and login details.

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a link that reads, “‘Bihar board 10th result 2021”. Click on it

Step 3: A new window will open where you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your result will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of your Class 10 result for future reference

The board conducted BSEB Class 10 exams from February 17 to February 24 in 1525 centres across 38 districts. BSEB has informed that this year,16.8 lakh students registered. Out of this, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

Step 1: Type BSEB add space and type your roll number

Step 2: Send this message to 56263

Step 3: You will receive your result in a reply

Make sure that you carefully check the personal details mentioned in your BSEB Matric Result 2021 document. The document will include information such as name, roll name, the subjects you appeared for, marks scored in each subject, total marks scored, and qualifying status. If there is an error in any personal detail, then raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

Himanshu Raj from Janta High School Tenuaj, Rohtas, had topped the BSEB matric exam 2020 with 96.20 per cent marks. He had scored 481 out of 500 in the examination. In 2019, Sawan Raj Bharti from Rajaun village in Banka district had topped with 97.2 per cent marks or 486 marks out of 500 marks.

Last year, a total of 14,94,071 students had taken the Bihar Board Class 10 exam and nearly 80.59 per cent of the students passed it. This was a slight dip from 80.73 per cent in 2019. In 2018, 68.89 per cent of students passed Bihar Board 10th exam, a huge jump from 50.12 per cent in 2017 and 47.15 per cent in 2016.

Meanwhile, Bihar Board declared the result for intermediate students of all three streams, including arts, commerce, and science, for class 12 examinations on March 26. As many as 78.04 per cent of the students who had appeared for the exam have passed. The toppers in all three streams are girls.