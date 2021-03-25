BSEB 12th Result 2021: Know the Changes Introduced by Bihar Board in Class 12 Exam Pattern this year

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is to soon declare the intermediate result 2021. Talking to news18.com, a board official informed that it is yet to finalize the exact date to announce the board exam results but efforts are to announce it soon. The evaluation process has already been completed and the board is busy in the verification of toppers and other result announcements.

BSEB is the first state to conduct the intermediate and matric exams amid the pandemic. The exam was conducted from February 2 to 13 at various exam centres across the state and over 13 students had appeared in the exam. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the preparations of students, the board has revised the exam syllabus as well as the marking scheme to provide some relaxation.

1.This year, BSEB reduced the intermediate exam syllabi by 30% for Science, Commerce, and Arts stream. The theory papers for Science were comprised of 70 marks and 30 marks were provided on the basis of practical exams. The Arts and Commerce papers were of 100 marks.

2.The Board also increased the number of objective questions in the paper. The Commerce and Arts papers including Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics, History, Sociology, Political science and Philosophy had 50 MCQs. While English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Urdu and other languages had 35 MCQs

3.BSEB also revised the marking scheme for intermediate exams in 2021. As per a previous statement, if a student fails in a compulsory subject, the marks secured in the additional subject will be considered for preparing the result. This scheme will help students to score an aggregate pass mark. There are a total of 5 papers in the board exam including two compulsory languages paper- Hindi and English.

4.The intermediate exam was conducted in two shifts from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm. Students were given an additional 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

5. BSEB has introduced 100 per cent options. For each question, Bihar Board students got a choice or an alternative option to select from. Most of the other boards had also increased internal choice and added MCQs to exam patterns but by having choice for every question, BSEB has offered the most relaxation. Majorly because the exams were held as per schedule while other boards have postponed their exams, the move was referred as relaxation for students.