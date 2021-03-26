BSEB 12th Result 2021: Marks Needed to Pass Bihar Board Inter, Know Toppers' Score

As the Bihar Board is set to announce the result for class 12, over 13.5 lakh students from the commerce, science, and arts stream await to know their score. But how much score is a good score? Even though each student has their own aim, there is a minimum criterion required to pass the exam. For Bihar Board, students need to obtain an overall score of 33 per cent. Students also have to pass in the theory section separately, in case of subjects having both theory and practical aspects.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

For students who are doubtful about their performance in one or two subjects, Bihar Board has a relief. Last year, BSEB had introduced relaxations for intermediate students. BSEB has given students the choice to select the sixth subject of their liking as an additional subject.

Students who wish to check their score in real-time can register with news18.com by filling the form below -

The Bihar Board has also increased the number of subjects offered under the ambit of the sixth or additional subject. Now, in line with the CBSE pattern, students who have opted for physics, chemistry, and mathematics or PCM will be able to opt for biology as an additional subject.

So, candidates have to appear for six and not five subjects. A plus point for this is if a student passing his or her main five subjects. S/he will get marks for the sixth subject which they have appeared as an additional subject. However, among the five subjects in which the candidates have passed, one compulsory has to be either Hindi or English.

For those students who are aspiring for a position, here is a look at toppers from past years. Those aiming at the top rank can expect to score somewhere around these students’ marks.

In 2020, Sakshy Kumari had topped with 475 marks, Neha in the science stream with 476 marks, and Kausar Fatma, and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary jointly scored 476 marks in the commerce stream. In 2019, Rohini Prakash and Pawan Kumar jointly scored 473 out of 500 and topped the science stream. In arts, Rohini Rani topped with 463 marks and Satyam Kumar topped with 472 marks.