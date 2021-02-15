BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Intermediate Exam Result Will Not be Declared this Month

BSEB 2021: Bihar School Examination Board will not declare the intermediate exam result this month. The BSEB intermediate exams 2021 was held from February 1 to 13 at various centres across the state. Around 13.50 lakh students appeared for the intermediate board exam. Last year the board had declared the intermediate result in 40 days and hence this year too the results were speculated to be declared by this month. However, the board has confirmed that the class 12 result will not be announced this month.

A report published by The Indian Express reads the same as the board official is quoted as saying, “The evaluation process will take some time, but can be faster than last year as the pandemic phase is almost over. There was a little trouble last year due to lockdown restrictions, but the board announced the class 12 result in record 40 days on March 24”.

The BSEB intermediate exam in 2020 too, was concluded on February 13. Nearly 12 lakh students took the board exam last year and around 80.44% of students were passed the exam.

This year the board has drafted a total of 10 sets for each paper to avoid cheating during the exam. Each student was provided with 100 per cent choice or alternate attempts for the questions asked in the paper. The board will declare the intermediate result on its official website. The students will be able to check the result by using their registration details.

Meanwhile, BSEB matric (class 10) exam will be conducted from February 17 and will conclude on February 24. The students will follow all the covid-19 safety guidelines as well as social distancing norms. As per the reports, the board has installed CCTV cameras on the exam venue and also appointed a videographer within a 100-metre radius of the exam centre to avoid the cheating during the exam.