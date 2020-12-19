BSEB 2021: Bihar Board Intermediate Practical Exam 2021 Admit Card Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB 2021 admit card for Intermediate Practical Exams to be conducted next year. All the Bihar Board affiliated schools can download the BSEB Intermediate Practical admit card for their registered students by using the user ID and password provided by the board. The students can avail their BSEB class 12 practical exam 2021 admit card from their schools after getting it signed by the principal.

The BSEB Class 12 practical admit card 2021 has been issued only for the students who appeared in the sent-up exam. Candidates can download the BSEB intermediate practical exam 2021 hall ticket till January 18, 2021. The Bihar intermediate practical exam will be conducted from January 9 to 18.

How to download -

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for intermediate login

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the link for the practical exam admit card 2021

Step 4: Enter the required log in details and

Step 5: Download the BSEB intermediate practical exam 2021 admit card

Candidates are requested to go through the BSEB class 12 exam admit card carefully and ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancies, students can immediately contact their schools.

Meanwhile, the board has also revised the intermediate exam 2021 schedule as it will be now conducted from February 1 to 13 for all the streams. The exam will be held in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The students of science stream will have to appear for physics on their first day, while arts stream students will have political science, and vocational stream students will have Hindi.

The board will release the BSEB intermediate 2021 admit card for the theory exams separately on its official website. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website of Bihar Board for further updates.