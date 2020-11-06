BSEB 2021 Class 12 Exam Schedule Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Details Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday, November 6 released the Intermediate board exam date sheet 2021 on its official website. The students who will be appearing for the Bihar School Examination Board class 12 exams 2021 can access the date sheet at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The class 12 BSEB exams 2021 will be conducted between February 2 and February 13.

The exams for class 12 examinations of Bihar School Examination Board for 2021 will be carried out in two shifts, the exams scheduled in the first shift will be held between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the papers in the second shift will be conducted between 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

Those candidates appearing for science, commerce and arts stream for class 12 exam of Bihar School Examination Board 2021, need to follow these steps to download the time table:

Step 1: Visit at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option that reads BSEB 12th time table 2021and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new tab which will have the time table

Step 4: Students are advised to download and take a print of the schedule for reference

According to the Bihar School Examination Board Class 12 exam schedule 2021, the class 12 practical exams will be conducted from January 9 and will go on till January 18.

In the new pattern that has been set by the board for the upcoming exams, if a student is unable to pass the compulsory subject in Class 12, his or her additional subject marks will be considered. This basically means, if the students fails in the compulsory subject exam the additional subject marks will be considered in its place so that the student can manage to get aggregate pass marks.