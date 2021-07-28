BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Cards for Board Exams 2022 Today

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the dummy registration cards for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 today, July 28 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Inter and Matric final exam dummy registration cards will be available on the website till August 5. Students who are enrolled in class 10 and class 12 can check the dummy registration card themselves by visiting the official website or through school principals. The card will also be made available on the official portals - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Those who will complete the BSEB registration between July 26 and August 1, will be able to download the dummy registration card from August 6 onwards. The state education board releases dummy admit cards and registration cards every year to ensure that there wouldn’t be any mistakes in the final documents.

In case of any error in the candidate’s name, parents’ name, photo, date of birth, caste, religion, gender, subject, or any other details, students can contact their respective schools or colleges to apply for correction. Once the final registration card is submitted, no request in this regard shall be entertained further.

Meanwhile, the board has also re-opened the registration window for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 for the students who could not fill up the registration form earlier. Such students can submit their class 10 or 12 board exam registration form through their respective schools till August 1. However, these students will have to pay a late fee in addition to the BSEB registration fee. The registration fee for the BSEB Matric exam for regular students is Rs 220 and for regular Intermediate students is Rs 370. Students must note that the BSEB 10th and 12th registration forms can be submitted only via schools. For further details, students are advised to keep a check on BSEB official portal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here