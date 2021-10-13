BSEB Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Cards Released for Board Exams 2022, Here's How to Download

Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) or Bihar Board has released the dummy admit cards for class 10 board exams 2022. Students who wish to appear for the BSEB matric exams can download their dummy admit cards from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

Last year, over 16.5 lakh students had registered for the exam. This year too a similar number of students are expected to take the matric board exam. While most boards had cancelled their exams, the BSEB went ahead and held exams despite the pandemic last year.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th dummy admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the secondary link

Step 3: Click on the download admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will be available, download

After downloading the admit card, students need to check the document and all details mentioned in it including name, subjects, spellings, school name etc. In case of any error, they need to raise concerns with the authorities.

Like last year, this year too the boards will be held on a reduced syllabus. The syllabus has been cut by 30% further half of the exam will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Bihar Board had also offered 100% choice or alternative for every question asked as relaxation to students because of the pandemic. Despite relaxations, the pass percentage can be affected due to pandemic-led school shutdown. There is no clarity yet if this will be offered for 2022 as well.

In 2021, as many as 78.17 per cent of students who took the exams passed it. It was the lowest in three years. A dip from 80.59 in 2020 and 80.73 per cent in 2019.

