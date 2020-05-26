Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Class 10 Scores Declared at biharboard.ac.in; Check via SMS

The Bihar Board class 10 results are declared by the BSEB today on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Find how to check the BSEB 10th results here.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 26, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Class 10 Scores Declared at biharboard.ac.in; Check via SMS
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.

BSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB 10th results 2020. The Bihar Board Matric results was declared by the BSEB on its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board declared the class 10 results after completing the evaluation of exam answer sheets. For the 2019-20 academic session, around 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar class 10 board examination.

Bihar Board students can also check their BSEB class 10 results here by filling in their details below. Matric students who had appeared for the Bihar Board BSEB 10th exam must keep their admit cards ready beforehand for a hassle-free result-checking.

The evaluation process was completed on May 14 and the evaluators have submitted the results to BSEB. The board has also almost completed the compilation process of scores and is presently preparing the list of toppers.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check

Once the results are declared, students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for BSEB 10th Result 2020, Bihar Board result 2020

Step 3: Tap on Bihar Matric Result 2020

Step 4: Key-in roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download Bihar 10th Result 2020

Students who have appeared for BSEB Matric Result 2020 can also check their result via SMS. To check BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS, candidates will have to type BSEB10 -space- ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

The Bihar Board had conducted the examination from February 17 to February 24. Last year, the Bihar Board Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent.

