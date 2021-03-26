BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: Meet Toppers from Commerce, Science, Arts

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday announced class 12 board exams for all streams, including arts, science, and commerce at its official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Girls have once again outperformed boys. Not only is the pass percentage of girls higher than that of boys but among all three streams the toppers are female students.

Madhu Bharti, from R. Lal College, Khagaria has achieved Rank 1 in Arts stream with 463 marks. Sughandha Kumari, from S.N. Sinha College, Aurangabad, has achieved Rank 1 in Commerce stream with 471 marks. Sonali Kumari, from SMT Parmeshwai Devi Girls Uchhatar Madhyamik Sholl Biharsharif Nalanda has achieved Rank 1 in Science stream with 471 marks.

In the intermediate exams, most of the students have passed the exam in the second division - 5.42.993 followed by 3,61,597 students who got first division. As many as 1,41,352 students passed the exam in the third division. This is less than last year when more than four lakh candidates had passed in the first division.

To pass an exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who could not clear the exam, will have a second chance in form of compartmental exams. Students who are not satisfied with their score or think there is an error can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. Students who fail in more that two subjects or those who could not clear compartment exams can re-appear for the entire year.

Bihar Board has also become first in the fastest board for the third time. Last year, Bihar Board announced results in a record 28 days despite the lockdown. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank has yesterday awarded BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore with ‘Outstanding Educational Leader Award’ in a virtual ceremony in New Delhi as an appreciation for his work and the state board’s contribution towards the country’s education system.