BSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 Declared: How to Check Result at inter.onlinebseb.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for class 12 board exams for all streams, including arts, science, and commerce today at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in shortly. Since over 13.5 lakh students are to check their results, it is likely that students might have to face a slow internet connection or a slower loading website. There is a way to get past all these modes and receive the result directly in the inbox of email of mobile phones. To do so, students can register with news18.com by filling the form below. Further, there are other options to access results without even having an internet connection. Read on to know how to.

To check the result, the candidate must ensure that they have their roll number and login details handy. Several students took to Twitter and complained about the official websites not working. In such a scenario, students need to save time and keep their admit card handy.

Students should check all the credentials, the spelling of names, places, and totaling of marks mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any error students need to reach out to authorities at the earliest and get it rectified.

Students need to check the result thoroughly. The result document will mention the name of the student, roll name, the subjects appeared for, marks scored in each subject, total marks scored, and qualifying status.

Open any internet browser of your choice and login to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board site at the official website: www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads, “Bihar board 12th result 2021”You will be directed to a new page where you will be asked to enter your login details. Correctly enter the same and hit the submit buttonThe class 12 Bihar School Examination Board result will open in a new pageDownload and take a print of the result for your future referenceType a text message in BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER formatSend this message to 56263You will receive your result in a reply

To pass an exam, students need to obtain 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students who fail in one subject and pass in rest will be given marks for their additional or sixth subject which is also known as elective. There is also a grace marks policy. If a student is failing in two subjects by a 8 per cent, not more than a gap of four marks in each subject, such students will be given grace marks to pass.

Those who could not clear the exam, will have a second chance in form of compartmental exams. Students who are not satisfied with their score or think there is an error can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. Students who fail in more that two subjects or those who could not clear compartment exams can re-appear for the entire year.

The result was announced via a press briefing held in BSEB headquarters in Patna, after which the result link is activated online. Bihar Board has also become first in the fastest board for the third time. Last year, Bihar Board announced results in a record 28 days despite the lockdown. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal Nishank has yesterday awarded BSEB chairperson Anand Kishore with ‘Outstanding Educational Leader Award’ in a virtual ceremony in New Delhi as an appreciation for his work and the state board’s contribution towards the country’s education system.