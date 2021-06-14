BSEB Bihar Board 2021 Scrutiny Result 2021: How to Check

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the scrutiny result for class 12 students. Students can can check the result at the official website of BSEB, that is, scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com. The board started the registration for the scrutiny of 12th exam answer sheets on April 1. Those who were not satisfied with their BSEB 12th or intermediate exam results, opted for re-evaluation.

BSEB Bihar Board 2021 Scrutiny Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Login to the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the Scrutiny result link

Step 3: A window will appear. To check the result, submit your registration ID application number.

Step 4: Click submit.

Step. The result will appear on-screen. Download for future reference

The class 12 board exam results were declared on March 26 for all streams, including arts, science, and commerce today at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Over 13.5 lakh students had registered for the exams, out of which, 10,45,950 students passed the exam. The pass percentage for this year is 78.04 per cent.

Stream-wise, the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year. About 91.48 per cent passed in commerce while 77.9 per cent students passed in arts and 76.28 per cent in science stream. The pass percentage of the commerce stream has remained the highest just like last year.

