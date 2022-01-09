BSEB Bihar Board Admit Card Released, Exams from Jan 20

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards of class 10 board exams of 2022. The admit card can be downloaded online by the school authorities from the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates will have to collect the admit cards from their respective schools. The Bihar board class 10 theory exams will begin from February 17 to 24 while the practical exams will be held between January 20 to 22.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will get an additional 15 minutes before the exam begins to go through the question paper thoroughly.

BSEB Bihar Bihar Board Class 10 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSEB matric admit card link

Step 3: Enter the school id and password

Step 4: Click on submit to download the admit cards of the students

Step 5. Take print outs and give hard copies to the students

The state board has directed all the BSEB affiliated schools to download the admit cards and provide them to the class 10 students after signing and stamping the admit card. It is necessary for candidates to collect the admit card from the schools as without it they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. The admit cards will contain the candidate’s name, roll number, exam dates, venue, time, and other required details. Candidates must cross-check all details of the admit cards and in case of any discrepancy must report to the authorities immediately.

To clear the class 10 board exams 2022, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects can improve their score by taking the compartmental exam, however, those who will be failed in more than two papers will have to repeat the year.

